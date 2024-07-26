Bournemouth Beach Wooden Groyne, Dorset, England

It was a sunny but very windy day on Bournemouth beach, Dorset, England. So I took advantage of the conditions to create this surreal long exposure of an iconic wooden groyne, of which there are many along the long sandy beach.

Groynes are low-lying wood or concrete structures situated out to sea from the shore. They're designed to trap sediment, dissipate wave energy and restrict the transfer of sand away from the beach through longshore drift.

This picture was taken on a bright, sunny day with a polariser and a ten-stop ND filter to create the long exposure effect.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now