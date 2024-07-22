Lake Chiemsee, Bavaria, Germany

On a frigid winter morning, I used the first light of day to take this photograph of Lake Chiemsee. The Chiemsee is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Upper Bavaria, especially during the warmer seasons when many people are out and about. Due to the cold, however, I had the spot with the view of the southwestern shore all to myself. My intention was to capture the tranquillity and silence in the soft light.

Because of the extreme winter chill, I had to wait a while for the camera and lens to adjust to the surrounding temperature. The wide-angle lens allowed me to capture the wonderful lighting with the delicate waves in the foreground and the line of Alpine peaks in the background all in one shot.

Due to the very low winter sun, I had the opportunity to photograph the soft light for a good 45 minutes. In summer, this wouldn't have been possible because the sun rises faster in summer. Therefore, it is definitely worth seeking out such light conditions in the landscape, even in winter.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now