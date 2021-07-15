Should you join a photographic workshop? Will you get anything out of it? Who should you go with? Mark Bauer helped us put together a comprehensive guide on landscape photography workshops Mark Bauer

Workshops are big business. If you look at the back of almost any photographic magazine, you will see a surprising number of adverts for them. If you really want to be flabbergasted however, just type ‘photography workshops’ into Google and see how many hits you get. When I tried it, even when I added ‘landscape’ as a qualifier, it returned over three million. Sometimes, it seems as if almost everyone with a camera is running workshops and courses.

The reasons for this are fairly simple: photography has become incredibly popular since the advent of digital, people are increasingly happy to spend disposable income on their leisure activities, and with fees for photography falling virtually as you sit and watch, more and more professional photographers are turning to workshops as a way of making ends meet. There are also the ‘weekend warriors’, those amateur photographers who think it must be an easy way of getting a little extra money to help pay for all that kit on which they keep spending their hard-earned cash.

Naturally, a lot of people are wondering whether they will benefit from going on a workshop and what they are likely to get out of it, and perhaps more importantly ...

