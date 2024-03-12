Buttermere, Lake District, Cumbria, England

I had always wanted to visit the Lone Tree at Buttermere and was fortunate to get fantastic conditions for this particular composition. I intended to complete a vlog around the lake, but the light was fading fast, so I decided to concentrate on my photography and grab this shot whilst the light was at its best during blue hour. My feet were soaking from the boggy ground. However, my wet feet were more than worth it, as I really like this shot. Sometimes you just get lucky, and Lady Luck certainly smiled down on me on this day!!

