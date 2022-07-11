Pointe du Grouin, Cancale, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
La Pointe du Grouin is a head of land that goes far into the sea on the northern coast of Brittany near Cancale, France. It's the west entry point for the Mont Saint-Michel's Bay. From that point, you have a panoramic view from west to East: Cap Fréhel, Chausey archipelago and Mont saint-Michel.
I took this photograph in May this year. I had come a few days before to shoot at sunrise. This first trip hadn't been that productive but had given me ideas about a few compositions. I decided to give it another go.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor