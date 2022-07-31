Lindisfarne Castle Sunrise, Holy Island, Northumberland, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Lindisfarne Castle Sunrise, the most serene and majestic part of the day on Holy Island, a moment in time, never the same, always the sky and cloud reflections are different, the colours of the sky dancing in the sea.

Lindisfarne Castle, located on Holy Island, near the market town of Berwick-Upon-Tweed on the North Northumberland Coastline in England, United Kingdom. It is a 16th century Castle, first opening in 1550. It sits majestically upon a rocky outcrop namely Beblowe Crag, made of dolomite rock. It can be seen from many of the other coastal towns in Northumberland including Bamburgh, Seahouses and Spittal in Berwick to name but a few.

The Castle was altered in 1901 by a young architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, into a fine example of an Edwardian holiday home, the castle was given to the National Trust in 1944 and opened to the general public in 1960.

The Castles location, Holy Island, also called Lindisfarne is a mysterious tidal island which only becomes accessible twice a day via a causeway road. There is a small community who still live on the island.

Holy Island is so much more, not only does it boast it's own special micro climate which gives the island it's own special light and awe inspiring skies. It is also a national nature reserve and world heritage site.

I took the picture 'Lindisfarne Castle Sunrise' during August, summer on Holy Island. The weather was particularly calm and serene on this particular morning, the sea gently lapping against the shoreline at the harbour.

I had planned the light in conjunction with sunrise timings and weather conditions for that particular day and was not disappointed.

I walked to the location on foot, choosing my location and composition at another time, which helps with ease when capturing an image during a particular light timeframe.

I would recommend Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle be visited in all seasons as there is always a magnificent show of light, whether that be the clear bright skies of the summer and spring months or the dynamic skies of autumn and winter, there is always something mind blowing to see.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now