Lake Wenatchee SP, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Another morning where I almost slept in. Not hard to do. What to do? Stay snug and cozy in my warm bed, or get up in the dark, drive 2 hours and stand shivering on the shore of a lake waiting for the sun to rise? Luckily, I chose the latter.

As I stood in the early morning cold in the predawn light, the sun finally began to rise, casting beautiful pastel colors on the mist covered lake and the mountains and clouds beyond. I definitely made the right decision. I could always sleep in another day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now