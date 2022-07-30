The Sea Ranch, Gualala, Sonoma County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Sea Ranch was developed in the 1960s as a planned community in Northern California, with structures intended to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings. It is famous for it's spectacular coastal setting and is a popular location of landscape photographers who take advantage of the western exposure in late afternoon.

Morning sun can be intriguing as well as it rises above the nearby hills and lights up the Monterey cypress and native grasses that dominate the area. Scenes available in the morning are quite different than the more familiar ocean views.

While walking one morning I stood on a point surrounded by water and looked back across a cove to see the sunlight splintered through a cypress tree and barely illuminating the wildflowers near me. The suns rays were accentuated by a light morning mist rising off the ocean.

