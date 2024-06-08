First Beach, Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

I wanted to get some classic beach images along the coast in Olympic National Park. We had stopped at a few places, but in many cases, the logs on the beach were so large and numerous that it was hard to walk out at all. We eventually came to First Beach, and the view along the Pacific coast of Olympic National Park was spectacular.

I shot a number of frames during sunset, but it was after the sun went down that we were treated to one of the most amazing cloud-free displays of color I have ever seen. An exposure blend of a bracketed set of images handled the extreme dynamic range of the scene. It accentuated some of the amazing colors in the sky that were just barely visible to the naked eye.

