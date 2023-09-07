White Heron, Whataroa, West Coast, New Zealand

Kotuku (white heron) nest in only one area in New Zealand- Whataroa, West Coast on the South Island at the mouth of the Waitangitaonga River. It is the only place they are happy to congregate and share space, as they are lone creatures and become aggressive when their territory is encroached upon.

Seen here in their nesting site, their feeding grounds are over the bluff at Okarito Lagoon, where you can observe their behaviour. To be able to access these birds for photography at their nesting site, you can only go through a local tour guide, White Heron Sanctuary Tours. Well worth the trip

