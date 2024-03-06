Tusket, Nova Scotia, Canada

You don't always have to visit exotic places to capture nice photographs. If you take the time to look around where you live, I am sure that with some practice, you will find stunning locations right at your back door.

Tusket is a small village on the southwestern tip of Nova Scotia, Canada, where I reside. For the average person living here, there doesn't seem to be much in the way of scenery, but visitors from far away marvel at the splendor of the area.

Learning to see your local area like a tourist takes practice. We tend to take familiar things for granted and not see them for their true beauty. On this particular Christmas Eve, 2014, it was an uncharacteristically warm evening for late December.

This image of the Tusket River was taken about twenty minutes after sunset. This part of the Tusket River widens considerably and is tidal. It's only ten miles to the open Atlantic Ocean as the crow flies, so when colder sea water meets the warmer air inland, it creates a thick layer of fog hovering just above the river.

The tide was out, and the meandering trickle of water carved a nice "S" curve in the mud. I first saw this scene travelling home in the car; the sunset was just starting, and my camera was sitting at home. I could have just stopped and admired the scene, but experience has taught me that I would regret not capturing this wonderful display of atmosphere and light. So, I hurried home, a mere three-minute drive up the road, raced into the house, grabbed my gear and hurried back so as not to miss the fleeting sunset.

What caught my attention was the tree line on the opposite side of the river. The fog created the illusion of an island floating above the water. The contrast between the warm, soft orange glow on the horizon and the cooler tones of the sky, mud, and water was pleasing to the eye.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now