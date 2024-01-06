Columbine Canyon, New Mexico, USA

Driving with difficulty through a near-blizzard, we made it to the nearby town of Red River. The following day was cold, clear and windless, with an undisturbed snow accumulation. This was our first time in the area, and we found a small State Park with a stream running through it.

Being careful not to walk and disturb the snow in the foreground and thankful for being the only visitors, I searched for the best point to get a composition emphasizing the stream and the enclosing forest. The result was gratefully this photo of a perfect snowfall.

