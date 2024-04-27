    Search
    Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
    By George Bychkovsky

    During my recent trip to Iceland during the off-season, the weather was even more unpredictable than usually reported for Iceland. But this is a great opportunity to display all the harsh power of northern nature in your photographs.

    It was snowing that day, and there was a strong wind, so I left the drone and even the tripod in the car. A yellow light at the entrance indicated a moderate storm hazard. The waves covered most of the beach; it was breathtaking. What happens there when the light is red?

    The waves crashed against a rock with a cave on the shore, scattering into splashes several times higher than a man's height.

    I hand-held photographed waves, seagulls, rocks and what you see in front of you now - one of the best shots.


