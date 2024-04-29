The Sea Stacks Garden, Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

In November 2008, my wife and I spent three weeks in Vietnam. During our visit, we had a driver and a qualified guide. The day I took this shot, we were in Ha Long Bay. The Hạ Long Bay has an area of around 600 square miles and contains 1,969 islets, most of which are limestone.

For a cruise, we boarded a traditional junk, shared with other people. During the cruise, I spotted these large rock stacks emerging from the lovely emerald-colored water in the afternoon. These rocks were covered by green vegetation growing and living on them. This unusual garden is bordered by huge mountains in the background, veiled in a thin fog.

I took my all-purpose camera to seize this gorgeous and unusual garden.

The same day, I spotted two large rock stacks emerging with a narrow passage between them.

Looking up the scene, I imagined seeing two animals arguing nose-to-nose!

Vietnam is a wonderful country to visit and to photograph.

