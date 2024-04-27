Paraggi, Liguria, Italy

Paraggi is located in Liguria, Italy, between Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino. It can be reached by bus or by sea. It is a very romantic place to be reached, preferably and above all, on foot, to capture excellent landscape photographs in the winter and spring silence with the sweet background of the sea waves.

In the middle of this image is that rock with the now-dead tree and the many fallen trees into the sea, the symbol of life that passes too quickly. That little tree is so dear to my dad, who now admires it from the sky. How can we not be moved by such precious gifts from Nature, our supreme mother?

While the VIPs head towards Portofino, I prefer to contemplate the sea in the natural harmony of a poignant romanticism. The simple things are the most beautiful and become great in the end. Paraggi Beach, nestled in the bay of the same name, immediately offers images of granular sand and clear water that goes from emerald green to blue.

This place is divided between the Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino municipality. It can be reached via a decidedly roundabout road, which must be followed for better photography through the dedicated pedestrian walkway. With a wide-angle lens, it is advisable to use Program mode with a slight underexposure to emphasize the contrast between the blue of the sky and the blue of the sea. Paraggi becomes the ideal location to take housing from negative thoughts and the difficult trials of life.

