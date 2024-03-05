Swider River Valley, Mazovia Region, Poland

I took this photo above a water reservoir in the Świder River valley in central Poland. At this place, on the other side of the reservoir, there is an avenue of trees. The trees create fantastic reflections in the water, especially in no wind. Clouds, mist, and dawn colours added an amazing atmosphere to this scenery.

