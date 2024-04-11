Teignmouth, Devon, England

I had two cameras with me for this image, a Minolta Autocord circa 1955 and my fairly new Fujifilm; I guess I was hedging my bets! I continued working with both cameras as the light faded, gradually lengthening the exposure to completely smooth the water. I didn't have an ND filter for the Fujifilm; of course, there isn't one for the Minolta.
I enjoy the process of long exposure immensely. There is a meditative element involved as the camera quietly gets on with its job, and the photographer has nothing to do but stand and watch the fading light.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor