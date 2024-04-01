Tornetrask Lake, Abisko, Sweden

In this photograph, taken in Abisko at 15:00h, a golden waning moon hangs low on the north horizon, reflecting itself on the fresh ice of the Torneträsk as night takes over. This mesmerizing show happened on December 1st, 2023, a time of year when the days are only a couple of hours short, and as you can see, the light conditions are nothing but extraordinary.

"Kaamos," the name by which local indigenous people call the pale blue light of the astronomical twilight, tends to last for hours this far north. It wraps everything with a fairytale-like atmosphere while holding off the darkness that will inevitably come.

