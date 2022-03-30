Sunrise after Rain, Belle Ile en Mer, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Pointe-du-Talut motif is located on the "wild coast" of Belle-Ile-en-Mer, the largest island in Brittany, France. I have visited this spot days before and decided to photograph a large panorama at sunrise. My accommodation was a half hour walk from this location. On the planned morning it was raining very heavily when I set off towards the coast in the dark - which is not a bad thing on Belle-Ile, as the weather here changes very quickly and often completely. Since I had determined my position days beforehand, I was able to quickly go to the location and set up my equipment in the rain. When I was finished with the construction, the rain ended and a huge nature-cloud-light show began.

The picture was taken at the end of October on this enchanting island, which Claude Monet fell in love with and inspired to create masterpieces. The island is located in the Bay of Morbihan, 45 minutes by ferry from the mainland. Here, the Atlantig crashes with full force and beauty on the island, which is climatically favored by the Gulf Stream. Often changing moods and weather conditions make it a dream destination for landscape photography. The change from storm with up to 90 km/h (56 mp/h) to summery temperatures within a very short time at the end of October is not uncommon - and thus offers varied moods.

The natural spectacle lasted an hour, in which I made more than 600 releases. Daraus ergaben sich 10 eindrucksvolle Stimmungspanoramen.

