Louriceira, Alcanena, Santarem, Portugal

This almond tree has grown freely for decades without care. Today, it's a huge tree, tens of meters high, with many dead branches and almost no almonds (almond trees must be pruned and, if possible, fertilized and watered in order to produce fruits).

A few days ago, in a magnificent twilight with a rising full moon, I found her with the moon behind, and the stars shining in a completely clear sky. The dried branches contrasted with the living ones full of leaves. She may not be a beautiful tree, but that day, at that time, it appeared to me as an ancient and respectable living being, guardian of time before me, tiny and ephemeral.

