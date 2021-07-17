Flowers are some of the most colourful things to photograph, but Alison Staite argues that you can see a different side of them by capturing them in monochrome. Here she shares some very valuable advice Alison Staite

The concept of monochrome flowers may seem unusual; after all, we love flowers because they brighten up our lives by being pretty and generally colourful! Like any monochrome conversion, when it is done well, the subject and our inbuilt perception of what it’s supposed to be and look like, almost become irrelevant. When created with intent, we can be left with an image that can be many things – striking, elegant, sophisticated, dainty, dreamy, sombre, moody; the list goes on and on.

I sometimes edit my flower images in several different ways, trying out different feels and moods on the same image. I am definitely not a person who has a completely set idea of what I want to produce from the outset. Things evolve along the way and that’s half the fun; allowing you to be very creative as you go along. To me, the beauty of monochrome editing, especially with suitable flowers, is that it often opens up many style possibilities; possibilities that may simply not work when the colour still exists.

Flowers can definitely be a useful subject to improve your photographic skills. They sometimes get bad press because ‘everybody does them’, and yes, there are millions of lookalikes on social media. However, if you start looking at them carefully and compose them ...

