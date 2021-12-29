Loch Clair Reeds, Torridon, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Torridon area of the Western Highlands, situated in Wester Ross on the west coast of Scotland, is well known for what is considered to be some of the finest scenery in the UK. The mountains of the ‘Torridon Hills’ (including Liathach, Beinn Alligin, Sgorr Ruadh, Maol Chean-dearg) are amongst the highest in Britain, rising in places almost vertically to over 3000 feet from the deep sea lochs. The rugged mountains sit apart from one another and are incredibly old – the Torridonian sandstone that forms the bulk of the mountains dates back 750 million years. Parts of the hilly and loch-strewn landscape is even older, composed of Lewisian Gneiss that is over 2,600 million years old.

I took this image on a grey day at Loch Clair, a small fresh water loch midway between Kinlochewe and Torridon village. Loch Clair sits just off the A896 that runs the entire length of Glen Torridon and provides spectacular views of Beinn Eighe and Liathach to the north and Sgurr Dubh on the southern-western edge.

I had taken a number of images of the majestic scene from the perfectly placed little peninsula jutting into the loch when it started to rain. Low cloud obscured the view so I turned my attention to the reeds, which had previously been my foreground interest. I liked how they – and the colours from the hill behind – reflected in the still water. I used a polariser to enhance the reflections which, together with a 2 stop neutral density filter, allowed me to slow the shutter speed to capture the falling rain as streaks.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now