Autumn Fog, Windham, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

While out early on an autumn day, at the Windham Path in New York State, I found myself slowly being surrounded by a fog that was enveloping the whole area. I love to try and photograph fog, and this was an unexpected opportunity. The challenge was trying to compose the shot, because it was changing all the time by the fog's density and movement. It also made exposure more difficult.

I learned from my study of Aesthetic Realism, founded by the important critic, Eli Siegel, that how opposites are one in a photo, like hardness of form & soft light, or the hidden & shown, is what makes for beauty. I found myself as if I was within a 19 century landscape painting with the soft, yet intense hues of color trying to be of each other, and yet maintain their independence. It was a most rewarding life experience.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now