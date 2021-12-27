Lainzer Tiergarten, Vienna, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Vienna Woods are forested highlands that form the northeastern foothills of the Northern Limestone Alps in the states of Lower Austria and Vienna. This image was taken today on December 26th 2021 in the Lainzer Tiergarten, a wildlife preserve in the southwest corner of Vienna. It dates back to 1561, when Ferdinand I created it as a fenced-in hunting ground for his family to use. Since 1919, it has been open to the public. Its name consists of its location by the Lainz district of Vienna's 13th District, and Tiergarten, which means zoo. Taking this photograph, I made use of a Minolta Rokkor lens from 1971 mounted on a Sony Alpha 7. When my wife an I were hiking this morning one of our favorite routes, we had some fresh fallen snow covering subtly the fallen leaves and branches.

