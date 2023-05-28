Prineville, Oregon, USA

There was a thunderstorm brewing by my house. I saw the ominous clouds and went outside to photograph the show. This is five shots combined in Photomatix Pro to make one HDR photo. The shutter speeds I used are 0.5 seconds, 1/5 second, 0.30000 seconds, and 0.8 seconds.

I used a focal length of 24mm. Watching the clouds, color, and light change as each minute went by was amazing. I took many shots, but this is one of my favorites. Central Oregon has some interesting weather. I've been told that if I don't like it, wait 10 minutes and it will change! I've found that to be true.

