Dawn in the Mountains, Oman

This photo was taken this past January while on a camping trip in the Oman Mountains. After a good night's sleep in my tent, I woke up well before sunrise; I very much enjoy experiencing the quietness and tranquillity that occurs during this early time of the day.

I was hoping for some interesting light over this magnificent landscape at dawn, but high up in the mountain, one never knows what might happen. So, I picked up my camera kit and the tripod, walked to the edge of the cliffs, sat down, and waited with some anticipation.

Landscape photography is often a game of patience coupled with realistic expectations. I kept an eye on the eastern horizon while admiring the panoramic views and a pair of birds of prey flying overhead. Soon, the eastern sky started to become alive with soft pastel colours as the day's first light illuminated the mountains' crest.

There was a nice vertical transition between the mountains' cooler purple and blue colours and the warmer tones in the sky. This was complemented by a horizontal transition in the sky area from right to left, going from a lighter yellow–orange colour to a rich pink–red, respectively.

To preserve detail in the highlights (sky), I had to underexpose by a couple of stops. This means I had to recover the shadows during the development of the Raw file, but such is easy with modern sensors. I took several photos during this period, but I liked this one the best, just before the sun crested the mountain's edge.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now