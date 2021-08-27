Historic Columbia River Hwy, Rowena Crest, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This past spring I took a photo trip to explore areas around Hood River, Oregon. One of my favorite places to visit for spring wildflowers is at Rowena Crest in the Columbia River Gorge. The winds were really strong the entire trip but I decided to make the best of it. Even though the balsamroot & lupine were blowing in the wind each morning I visited, I just played around with various shutter speeds to try and freeze the action so I wouldn’t have unwanted motion blur.

While I was there I really didn't think I would come away with anything that I would like. Sometimes when I feel this may be the case while out in the field, I just decide I’m going to enjoy the moment. Afterall, it was a very beautiful morning and I was glad I made the effort to get up early. Later while back at home, I saw this particular photo and decided the swaying flowers really represented that morning so well and it kind of grew on me.

