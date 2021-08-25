Cinque Torri Sunrise, Dolomites, Italy

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

After staying the night in Rifugio Scoiatolli at Cinque Torri, we got up at silly o'clock to catch the dawn (after shooting the Milky Way until around 12.30). Finding a patch of Adenostyles in the pre-dawn light I set up to catch this image of the sun catching the clouds behind the Cinque Torri. There may or may not have been a little adjusting of the white balance to match the colour in the flowers. There were later shots of the sun shining through the gap between the towers and even a sunstar, but in the end I've chosen to go with this pre-sunrise shot with the clouds.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now