Hurricane Ridge, Olympic Mountains, Washington State, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

It’s not a mystery but there is truth in the statement that no two seasons are the same. I might travel the same roads every spring and every time the views and flower displays are different. Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic Mountains is my favorite go-to place every spring when the wild flowers are in bloom. Some years there might only be a small splash of blooms scattered about and other years the carpet is so thick I have to pinch myself to see if I am dreaming.

This year the Avalanche Lilies, Erythronium montanun,in the meadows were off the chart. I remember gasping when I first came across this hillside covered in their soft, white, delicate blooms. They only last a short while as the intense sun quickly brings about their final moments, so timing is everything in order to see these blooms. It really was a magical moment as deer played in the hillside, marmots scampered about, and the Junco’s fluttered in the trees. I have been searching for years for a display this intense with the mountains laid out beyond. It all came together this evening; patience and endurance finally paid off.

In order not to damage and trample this field I had to climb up and around through the tree line and make my way to the crest of the hill. Dusty and dirty I sat on a large boulder and examined what laid out below me, taking in the beauty as long as I could.

The setting sun soon started to dip behind the Olympics which gave me just enough time to take this image. It is by far, the best experience and conditions I have ran across while exploring these mountains. Solitude is rare these days, but on this evening there wasn’t another person around. These treasured moments will not be forgotten for they are why I travel and explore our vast wilderness.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now