Glen Highway Sunrise, Alaska, USA

I was driving from Valdez to Anchorage Alaska in February on a very cold morning (-30° F) and shortly before reaching the Eureka roadhouse the sun began to rise behind the far distant mountains.

The ice fog was so thick that you could look directly at the sun with no problem. The frozen, snow covered black spruce trees made for a great foreground so I stopped to take this photo.

It was so cold that I couldn't shoot from my vehicle because the heat waves exiting through the window resulted in significant distortion. Consequently I got out of the vehicle, ran to the other side of the road and grabbed a few shots with different exposures & compositions. This is the shot I like best.

