Reynisdrangar, Dyrholaey, Vik, Iceland

After having to cancel a June 2020 trip to Iceland because of the pandemic, I was able to reschedule my trip to September 2022. One of my first stops on the trip was along the south coast in Vík, where, on the first morning, I went to Dyrhólaey to capture the sunrise overlooking the Reynisdrangar sea stacks off in the distance.

It was a cool morning, and the sky had a few wispy clouds. It was nothing spectacular, but enough to give some nice colour, and at least we weren't snuffed out from having any light.

Once the sun was above the horizon and bathing everything with a warm golden light, I took the opportunity to use a long lens to zoom in on the sea stacks and positioned myself to capture the sun centered above them as it was rising above them.

