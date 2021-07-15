Photographing In Misty Conditions

Mark Hamblin provides an insight into how to utilise mist in order to add intrigue, mood and mystery to your landscape images Mark Hamblin

An effective landscape image may be the result of many attributes – great light, an intriguing composition or an unusual viewpoint. Many are also defined by their simplicity, combining just a few elements of shape, colour and form to produce very striking images. One natural weather phenomenon that boosts your chances of capturing these kinds of images is mist. Mist provides that special quality that can turn an ordinary scene into something extraordinary, adding mood and a sense of mystery. By reducing the range of colours and lowering contrast, mist simplifies the landscape and provides a much-needed separation between elements within the picture. This places greater emphasis on composition and form and helps create more clearly defined focal points. Mist also creates layers within the landscape by providing a simple uncluttered background behind individual features, which make them more prominent and provide a greater feeling of depth.

I could wax lyrical about the virtues of mist for some considerable time but how do you go about making the most of what is usually a very transient weather feature that is also rather difficult to predict? Well, an appreciation of the kind of weather conditions that may produce mist is perhaps the first step. Mist can occur at any time of year but it is most likely to happen when ...

