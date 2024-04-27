Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

This picture was taken last March during my first trip to Iceland. Reynisfjara is one of the most famous and dangerous beaches in Iceland. Fortunately, the weather was very good that day, and the light was perfect. We got there early in the morning, maybe around 7 o'clock, and the beach was almost desert. I took all the time to choose the best place where to place the tripod and the camera and choose the best composition.

The sky was then painted with beautiful shades of purple, yellow, and pink, while the light highlighted the sea stacks and the stunning basalt formations on the left.

A wave came a long way onto the shore, fortunately not dangerous. I managed to capture it with a long exposure, trying to convey the sense of movement of the water.

