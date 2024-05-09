    Search
    Spire Cove, Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska, USA
    By Roy Goldsberry

    Some years ago, my wife established a family practice of cruising with her sisters once a year. Last year, that was combined with our quest to visit the US National Parks on a cruise to Alaska. We had been there before but still had more parks to visit. The final port on the itinerary was Seward, and from there, you can take a boat tour of Kenai Fjords National Park.

    The boat left Seward and headed south along Resurrection Bay. The view was great, with rugged and sometimes snow-capped mountains all around. After a while, we reached a spot called Spire Cove, which featured a number of rock spire islands.


