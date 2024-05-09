    Search
    Secret Beach, Oregon, USA
    By Alexander Miller

    This location was one I had seen online, and it had been on my bucket list to visit and photograph for a few years. Once I finally had time to take a trip along the Southern Oregon Coast, I knew visiting "Secret Beach" along Samuel H. Boardman would be one of the stops!

    I had seen many pictures of this beach with the same composition, so I wanted to capture something unique. I spent some time wandering around before heading into the sand. I thought the rock in the ocean would make a nice foreground and complement the distant sea stacks well. Unfortunately, I would have to get a little wet if I wanted to capture the image I had in mind. I grabbed my tripod and removed my shoes and socks to capture the image.

    I sunk my tripod as deep into the wet sand as I could to ensure it wouldn't get swept out to sea! I thought I would just get my feet a little wet, but a few times, the water rose much higher than I expected! At the moment, getting wet wasn't ideal, but looking back, it wasn't too bad, and it was certainly worth the shot!

    I never know when I will be back at a location, so it is always worth a little extra adventure to capture an image. Overall, I was really happy with the composition of the sea stacks, the movement from the water, and the lighting bouncing off half of the sea stacks in the distance!


