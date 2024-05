Butt of Lewis, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

This photo was taken standing on the rugged cliffs of the Butt of Lewis, where the untamed beauty of Scotland meets the relentless power of the Atlantic Ocean.

I chose a wide-angle lens to encompass the expansive landscape and ensure every detail of the dramatic cliffs and crashing waves would be captured.

I wanted to capture the movement and energy of the ocean, contrasting it with the stoic immensity of the rocky coastline and the birds sitting on it.

