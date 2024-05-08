Butt of Lewis, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

This photo was taken standing on the rugged cliffs of the Butt of Lewis, where the untamed beauty of Scotland meets the relentless power of the Atlantic Ocean.
I chose a wide-angle lens to encompass the expansive landscape and ensure every detail of the dramatic cliffs and crashing waves would be captured.
I wanted to capture the movement and energy of the ocean, contrasting it with the stoic immensity of the rocky coastline and the birds sitting on it.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor