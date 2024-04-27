Getxo, Bizkaia, Spain

The coast of the Basque region, located in northern Spain, is a promise for seascape photographers. Geological formations washed by the waters of the Cantabrian Sea that have been formed by the whims of the Earth over millions of years are of great particular value. Among these formations are the so-called "Flysch". Some rise from a sandy beach and disappear into the water, forming bizarre sea stacks. If you slightly stretch your imagination, some "Flysch" resemble the long tails of dragon serpents, while others seem like the ribs of the Earth.

The Basque mountains of Guipuzcoa and Biscay plunge directly into the sea. Cliffs are high, and the coast is very irregular and rugged, making scenes ever so interesting. The sun sets on the coast of this side of Spain, therefore most evenings the display of colors along the seaside can be quite a show. The latter is why my preferred photography moment on the Basque coast is before sunset. However, being out in a good location on the coastline of Biscay before dawn until just after sunrise will give the early bird some beautiful opportunities, especially during the blue hour.

When taking seascape photographs, one must sometimes move close to the shoreline where the water washes the sand at your feet. This requires the photographer to carefully synchronize the shutter speed with the next wave, especially when shooting long exposure. A little over a second was sufficient exposure time for me to capture the desired effect of the seawater. In this seascape scene, I had to stand on a slippery rock, so I switched the three rubber feet to claws and held the tripod tightly to keep the waves from causing any camera movement. Experience has shown me that when the setting is more of a complex terrain, claws for the tripod feet are more reliable.

I intended to accentuate an overturned "Flysch" in the foreground and the effect of the water when washed over by the waves. I had to set the tripod at a low level to obtain this more dramatic foreground. This added a bit of difficulty, but not everything comes easy, and that is precisely what landscape photography is about. The entire process of acquiring this image was enjoyable: working around the complications and paying attention to the details in order to get the story I desired was a heap of fun. Once I had the desired setting, all I had to do was wait for the colours in the sky to stumble into the scene.

