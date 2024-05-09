Kerpe Kayalıkları, Kerpe, Kocaeli, Turkey

The western part of the Black Sea coast in Türkiye has unique rock formations and giant stacks of rocks inside the sea. Therefore, it is considered a gem for landscape photographers.

The high tides and big waves crash on those stacks, finding their way to flow and swirl until they reach the shore, where they form beautiful patterns of white foam on the blue waters.

This part of the coastline is very popular as a beach spot in summer; however, I was lucky enough to capture this photo before the beach was full of weekenders.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now