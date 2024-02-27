    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Reine Sunrise, Lofoten, Norway

    By George Bychkovsky
    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    This was an incredible sunrise in Reine. View from the ground was also very good, but from the above it was absolutely stunning!

    We arrived an hour before the sun was up. I tried several spots and shot several panoramas, but I was still unhappy with the composition. So I decided to use my drone trying to find better composition.

    Composition is very nice, from my point of view, I'm happy with the foreground, the center of a large piece of ice is just where it should be.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®