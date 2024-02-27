Reine Sunrise, Lofoten, Norway

This was an incredible sunrise in Reine. View from the ground was also very good, but from the above it was absolutely stunning!

We arrived an hour before the sun was up. I tried several spots and shot several panoramas, but I was still unhappy with the composition. So I decided to use my drone trying to find better composition.

Composition is very nice, from my point of view, I'm happy with the foreground, the center of a large piece of ice is just where it should be.

