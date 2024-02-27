Banded Demoiselle, Flatford Mill, Suffolk, England

A trip to Flatford Mill in Suffolk turned up a few nice areas to shoot, including Willy Lott's Cottage and a male Banded demoiselle. Springtime at Flatford Mill is very much recommended when everything comes to life by the River Stour.

A slim relative of the dragonfly, the Banded demoiselle (Calopteryx splendens) is a Eurasian species of damselfly. The male and female are variable in colour and pattern, with a body that can be a metallic blue, bluish green or a combination of both colours, depending on the time of year and location. However, the males are generally metallic blue, with a distinctive dark band across their wings, and the females are shiny green.

This photo was published in the December 2020 issue of The Wild Planet Photo Magazine.