Machrihanish, Kintyre Peninsula, Scotland

I visited Machrihanish to play golf with my son and our friend Jonathan. The game was followed by dinner on the terrace at the Old Club House Restaurant, overlooking the beach with a view of Islay and Jura silhouetted against the evening sky. As the evening drew on I knew that I had to get my camera and tripod setup on the beach and try to capture the beauty of the scene. I added my LEE big stopper onto the front of my trusty Canon 24-105mm (F4) lens and then let the water just smooth out by a 40s exposure (F11). I feel that the rocks exposed in the foreground, which were selected for their foreground interest, were a miniature representation of the mountanous islands on the horizon. I remember that it was a tranquil evening with no breeze - just me on the beach being watched by my young guardians, who were happy to relax into the view after a hard day on the golf course.

