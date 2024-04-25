Mangersta Sea Stacks, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

As part of our photo workshop on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, the largest island of Scotland's Outer Hebrides, our guides took us to Mangersta Sea Stacks. I was instantly drawn to these sea stacks as they are remarkably similar to those in my home state of Oregon.

We were hoping for stormy weather with crashing waves and dramatic skies, but the ocean was calm, and the sky was cloudless except for a few wisps near the horizon. Most of our group was heading back to our van after a less-than-stunning sunset, but I recognized that the dusk light had great potential, so I set up my gear quickly and made a few exposures before rushing to catch up with the others.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now