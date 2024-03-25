Kanchenjunga, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India

The world's third-highest mountain, with an elevation of 28,169 feet (8,586 metres), is situated in the eastern Himalayas on the border between Sikkim state, northeastern India, and eastern Nepal, 46 miles (74 km) north-northwest of Darjiling, Sikkim. The mountain is part of the Great Himalayan Range.

The view is from Tiger Hills in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India. The shot was made in the pre-dawn hours. The location is very popular with visitors and normally gets a large crowd to view the sunrise. It is very hard to position the tripod with so many people jostling around in close quarters. Overall, it was an unforgettable sight.

