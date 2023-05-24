Vasco da Gama Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal

This photo was taken a few years ago, but it is still one of my favourites, and it shows the Vasco da Gama bridge in Lisbon during a moody dawn.

This bridge over the Tejo River was built in time for the 1998 World Expo, which was very important for the city. May of 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Expo, which motivated me to look into my image library for photos of this area.

This location is very popular with photographers, and I have visited it several times over the years. The bridge is quite 'elegant', with clear and distinct structural lines, providing a strong visual perspective as it spans the river for more than 12 km.

I arrived well before sunrise to find the area covered with fog, which is common in the river. What was interesting to me was the fact that the fog was present in a layer that was not covering the bridge and the water. It was possible to see the bridge receding into the distance, with the yellow light of the lamps contrasting with the dominating blue tones of the early morning.

I mounted my camera on the tripod, and I framed the image using a wide-angle lens, with one of the pillars providing a strong anchor point in the foreground, while the rest of the bridge can be followed in a diagonal line punctuated by the yellow lamps. I took a few more photos during this session, but none were quite as interesting as this one.

