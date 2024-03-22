Doe Mountain, Sedona, AZ, USA

This was a cool, crisp January morning in Sedona, and I initially had not planned to get up for sunrise. However, I happened to roll over and look out the window just as the pink started to appear in the sky. I quickly grabbed everything and ran out the door, hoping to capture the color from the blue hour and what looked like a promising sunrise.

This was the closest composition I could think of, and it is shot from a trailhead parking area. Had I planned better, I would have been on top of Doe Mountain rather than shooting toward it. However, I was still happy with how the lines led the eyes toward the summit.

Blue hour in the desert is something special; this captures the visual representation of the cool tones of the evening, giving way to the warmth of daylight. I love the way the red hues from the rocks complemented the sky. You can see the sun starting to hit the rocks as this was the very end of the blue hour, and the sun was about to break the horizon. Unfortunately, the light died during sunrise due to hazy conditions. However, I was thankful that I was able to get off a few shots before the color of blue hour faded.

