Barrier Lake, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada

The windswept Barrier Lake is a beautiful but typically cold place to visit in the winter. This image shows what it often looks like on windy winter days. The snow is swept off the lake, leaving cold ice that covers its surface.

The mountains surrounding are also windswept, with very little snow left on their peaks. This depicts a harsh winter at the entrance to one of the main valleys that occupy Kananaskis Country.

When I first took this image, I was unhappy with how it turned out. I felt that it was too dark. But now I really like the feeling this photo invokes. It shows the harshness of winter. A cold, frozen lake, with the mountainous valley disappearing into the fog and low, threatening clouds.

Looking at it, I can feel myself on that shoreline, with the washed-up driftwood, freezing in the wind and waiting in silence, captivated by all that winter brings.

