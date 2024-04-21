Bandon, Oregon Coast, USA

I used to live on the southern Oregon Coast for over 20 years. For that reason, any time I return to the Oregon coast, it feels like home.

I have spent many hours on the beaches of the Oregon Coast, developing my landscape photography skills. On this particular week-long trip, I stayed and played in Bandon.

My goal that week was to look for unique compositions. I did manage to find a few I liked. After that, I was drawn to the classic views of Face Rock and the other surrounding sea stacks. I can't resist photographing this iconic sea stack because it feels like an old, familiar friend.

These types of photos also sell well for me, so I will never pass up the opportunity to photograph these types of views. I couldn't believe the golden light that evening that erupted across the sky. Later, the sky turned more colorful, and I was able to capture a few more images that evening that I loved.

The rest of the week was foggy, so I'm glad I had this one evening of beautiful light. Bandon Beach will always be a special place for me, and I always look forward to returning.

