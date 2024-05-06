Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

I love photographing along the Oregon Coast, especially Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach. Haystack Rock is two large sea stacks named Haystack Rock in Oregon, 235 feet tall—an impressive sight to see day or night. I had photographed Haystack Rock many times in all kinds of light but wanted to capture it in the season when the Milky Way core is showing brightly. All my research showed it was the time to capture the shot of my dreams.

I flew to Oregon from Texas and made my way to Cannon Beach at the appointed time. My Astronomy app told me the Milky Way would be up and shining brightly. It was early September, and the sky was nice and clear. It couldn't have been a better night for photography.

I walked along Cannon Beach until the Milky Way was lined up directly over Haystack Rock. This is one of the photographs I took that evening. The light from the buildings behind me lit up the sand, and a light fog around the base of Haystack Rock added to the beauty of the view.

