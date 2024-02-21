    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, USA

    Towering over 300 feet of crimson ancestral red, pink and white sandstone, these monoliths and spires spring from the valley floor as if being pulled to the heavens by the supreme creator's hand
    Marshal Hilton
    Sony a7r III
    Sony 70-200mm f/2.8
    f/18, 1/50sec, ISO 100
    Among the indigenous peoples of the region, the supreme Manitou is referenced as a supernatural being that controls nature, an omnipresent spirit that manifests everywhere, and a deity that possesses supernatural power.

    Ancient Indian legend tells the story of a great flood which covered all but the top of Manitou's Mountain, known today as Pikes Peak. When the waters subsided, the Great Spirit turned the floating carcasses of the drowned animals into sandstone and rolled them down into a garden valley below, where they 'remained as mute evidence of the Great Flood.'

    Formed over 300 million years of nature’s evolution, Garden of the Gods is truly an angelic place and considered sacred ground by the Apache, Kiowa, Pawnee, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Shoshone and Ute people. It is believed that the red rocks had spiritual properties, and their oral tradition describes how man was created in the Garden of the Gods.

    Get 25% off our GOLD membership

    Towering over 300 feet of crimson ancestral red, pink and white sandstone, these monoliths and spires spring from the valley floor as if being pulled to the heavens by the supreme creator's hand.

    The energy of this place is undeniable. The moment you step foot beneath their watchful presence, everything changes – your breath, your heartbeat, your sense of being human; you become keenly aware of our frailties, our mortality, as an overwhelming desire for greater spiritual intimacy rushes through your soul.

    And on that cold winter morning in 'The Valley of the Miracle,' one couldn’t help but feel the presence of the Great Spirit, for it had delicately dusted the valley with a welcoming layer of pristine snow, offering an angelic presentation of 'Garden of the Gods,' graced with the omnipresent, the 'Spirit of Manitou'.

    Read more free features
    Upload your picture story
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®