This photograph captures a fleeting moment of natural beauty, a reminder of the ever-changing landscape and the profound sense of peace that Mount Rainier brings to my soul Mike Reid

Sony a7r II

Voigtlander 10mm

f/8, 1/10sec, ISO 320

The southern side of Mount Rainier National Park is my little heaven in all seasons. Driving down Highway 410 from Seattle, the closer I get, the more excited I become. This year, however, the wildflower season was largely a bust. Then, wildfire smoke covered the area with a hazy blanket for several weeks. This picture was taken at the end of those weeks of wildfire smoke, a period where you couldn't even see Mount Rainier.

I had been diligently watching the weather reports for a break. Finally, there was some clearing, so I hiked up to one of my favorite tarns for sunset. I had brought a tripod but left it in the bag, choosing instead to perch on the edge of the tarn and watch the evening unfold. The tranquillity of the scene, combined with the anticipation of capturing something special, made for a memorable experience.

At this time of year, the sun's placement on the horizon during sunset offers a sliver of alpenglow to the mountain. The rest of the color depends on the clouds around the mountain at the time. That evening, the sky and clouds caught fire, and a tiny lenticular cloud formed atop the mountain, adding a magical touch to the scene.

I had brought my Zeiss 50mm, 16-35mm, and Voigtlander 10mm lenses with me. The Voigtlander lens, with its unique perspective, stood out from the rest, capturing the expansive beauty of the scene in a way that was both dramatic and intimate.

I stayed until the morning, but the sunset was the main event. It was a long trip back to Seattle, but I was eager to see the image on a big screen. Once home, I processed the image from a single frame in Lightroom, adjusting for contrast, color, and white balance to bring out the best in the scene.

